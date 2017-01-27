Nobody’s sure why: but Judy Garland’s body has been moved from New York to Hollywood.

Ever since she died in 1969, the star of The Wizard of Oz has been in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York.

Apparently, per her daughter Liza Minnelli’s request, Garland’s remains were removed from the New York cemetery last Thursday: and they’ll soon be interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. It’s the same cemetery where Mel Blanc, George Harrison, Mickey Rooney, Scott Weiland and two of the Ramones are buried.

Source: TMZ

