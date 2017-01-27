Judy Garland’s Body Has Been Moved From New York To Hollywood

Nobody’s sure why: but Judy Garland’s body has been moved from New York to Hollywood.

Ever since she died in 1969, the star of The Wizard of Oz has been in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York.

Apparently, per her daughter Liza Minnelli’s request, Garland’s remains were removed from the New York cemetery last Thursday: and they’ll soon be interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.  It’s the same cemetery where Mel Blanc, George Harrison, Mickey Rooney, Scott Weiland and two of the Ramones are buried.

