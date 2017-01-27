Jamiroquai Returns with New Video and Album Release Date

January 27, 2017
Filed Under: Jamiroquai

By Hayden Wright

Jamiroquai is back from a years-long hiatus with a new song (and accompanying video), “Automoton.” The British funk and acid-jazz icons will release their latest album of the same name on March 31.

In a press release, frontman Jay Kay explained the inspiration behind Jamiroquai’s latest, futuristic track and video.

“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today and how we as humans are beginning to forget the more pleasant, simple and eloquent things in life and in our environment including our relationship with one another as human beings,” Jay Kay said.

Aesthetically, the clip borrows from science fiction and the technological revolution. We can’t wait to hear all 12 tracks from the album.

Watch the video for “Automoton” below.

