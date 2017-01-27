Frustrated Man Uses 17,000 Pennies to Pay NTTA

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of an enormous NTTA bill, you may appreciate Kenneth Fisher’s approach to paying a bill that contained 13 months worth of charges.

“There’s a glitch somewhere and obviously we fell in that glitch,” Fisher told CBS 11. When he called and emailed the NTTA to find out why it had taken so long to bill him, Fisher was told that the many bills the NTTA had sent out were returned with “incorrect address” marked on the envelope. The problem is that the address was correct. The Tollway Authority also told Fisher he should have taken initiative to contact them regarding his charges!!!

Angered by the situation, Fisher decided to get even. He went to three different banks to gather 17, 474 pennies to pay the bill. It took four hours and the bag he brought into the Plano NTTA office weighed 90 pounds. He said the NTTA clerk didn’t bother counting the pennies, but did clear Fisher’s debt.

“I think it was a success, I proved my point,” he said. “It’s a slap in their face for them not manning up, being responsible for their actions.”

