Forget You, Ferrari: The 2017 Ford GT Has You Beat

January 27, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
Ford Motor Company has finally done it: they’ve built a car that’s beaten a Ferrari on the track.

It’s the 2017 Ford GT: and it’s fast.  And I mean really fast.  We’re talking 216 MPH top speed (which makes it the fastest production car in Ford history)!  Even though the specs aren’t clear, most cars in this class go from 0-to-60 in 3-seconds or less.

When the Ford GT was being tested, it was clocked against a McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale on Calabogie Motorsports Park’s 3.1-mile track in Canada (with the same professional driver racing all the cars).  Here’s how each car did:

#1 Place: Ford GT  2:09.8

#2 Place: McLaren 675LT  2:10.8

#3 Place: Ferrari 458 Speciale  2:12.9

WOW!

A few things to know, though.  First (as you can expect), the fuel economy is horrible: we’re talking 11 mpg city/18 mpg highway.  On top of that, the base price is a hefty $400,000.  Lastly, the cars are being built at a rate of about 250-per-year.

But can you imagine speeding down the PGBT in this thing (not in traffic, of course!)?

Source: Fox News

