DISD Teacher In Hot Water Over Classroom Stunt Against Trump

January 27, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Adamson High School, dallas isd, Inauguration Day, Payal Modi, President Donald Trump, squirt gun

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher in the Dallas Independent School District is learning a hard lesson after a viral video showed her shooting a squirt gun at an image of President Donald Trump. The video first appeared on an Instagram account associated with the teacher’s name.

Some students at Adamson High School stated that it was clear to them that the stunt was meant as a joke. But threatening a president is no laughing matter, and now school officials are investigating after putting the teacher on administrative leave.

Pointing what appears to be a water gun at the image of Trump projected on a whiteboard, then yelling “Die,” art teacher Payal Modi’s actions have now been seen by countless viewers across the internet. But when Adamson High School junior Leslie Jaimes saw a news camera outside of her school, she had something to say. “Justice for Modi,” Jaimes said.

Jaimes said that she was in Modi’s second period class on Inauguration Day, when her teacher pulled out the water gun that she had taken from a student. “Trump came out and she shot at him, but like, it was just a water gun,” Jaimes said. “It’s no big deal.”

Senior student Briana Castillo said that she sympathizes with the frustration seen on display in the video, but Modi crossed a line. “Although her actions didn’t display that she was a good role model, she’s always there and supports my classmates, my peers,” Castillo said.

None of the students spoken to on Thursday said that they wanted Modi to lose her job. But, for now, the teacher’s fate is not clear. CBS 11 News reached out to Modi, but she did not return calls and no one answered the door at her home.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live