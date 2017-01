Dallas Arboretum will be hosting its firstĀ Food and Wine Fest and it’s right in the middle of the prettiest season. The festival is set to take place March 16th during Dallas Blooms the largest floral festival featuring tulips and daffodils.

The festival will feature five cuisines prepared by DFW’s top chefs including John Tesar, Top Chef Alum, and Chef Uno.

Tickets are now on sale as DallasArboretum.org