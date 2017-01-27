Best Restaurant in America Found in Texas, 2 in DFW

January 27, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: best, DFW, food, Grapevine, Houston, Mesquite, restaurant, reviews, Texas, top 100, Yelp

In their fourth annual Top 100 list, Yelp has named the Top Restaurant in America. A small Houston-area Sandwich shop has taken the top prize, with a few DFW eateries finding their way on the list as well.

With the help of users who contribute millions of reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the Top 100 Places to Eat. They say they look at the number of reviews along with the quality of reviews to determine the winners.

Tony’s Italian Delicatessen located in Montgomery, just outside of the Houston area has been named the Number One Restaurant in America.

A local Grapevine favorite came in at #21, Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe. While The House of Gyros in Mesquite nabbed #49.

You can check out the full list here. 

