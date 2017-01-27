Baylor University Is Being Sued

January 27, 2017
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Baylor University, Football, Lawsuit, scandal, sexual assault, Texas

One former Baylor University student is suing the school claiming  that she was sexually assaulted by two members of the football team while she was attending.  She also claims 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape from 2011 to 2014.

The former student (who has chosen to remain anonymous) says that she was raped by lineman Tre’Von Armstead and linebacker Shamycheal Chatman at a party in 2013.   The players were named as suspects in a police report about a rape on the day in question but were never charged with any crimes.  The former student is not backing off allegations, and is now suing Baylor for Title IX violations and negligence.

In the filed lawsuit, the accuser claims the university used the promise of sex with white women to help lure top football recruits to Baylor.

The suit also claims that an assistant coach once asked a high school ball player, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

She is also claiming 2 of the alleged assaults involving Baylor football players included 10 or more players at the same time.

So far there hasn’t been any comment from Baylor officials.

