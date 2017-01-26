What If Toothpaste Commercials Were Honest?

Every morning and every evening, we’re supposed to brush our teeth. It’s a rule that has been ingrained in our brains since childhood.

Is it possible that we are just wasting our time by brushing? Could it be that toothpaste commercials are just one big lie? What if toothpaste ads were honest?

For starters, it’s a delicious goo that for some reason you aren’t allowed to eat. Your basically rubbing a mix of sand, detergent, and flavor on your teeth twice a day for the rest of your life. Plus they add in the bubbles (or the foam) that we all associate with clean, which doesn’t actually mean your teeth clean. AND they packaged it in such a way, that you will have regular arguments about it with you partner!