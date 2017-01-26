Twinkies Ice Cream Is Officially Now A Thing

Well it’s about to become a lot harder for many of us who are trying to stay in shape or get into better shape this year.

Hostess just rolled out it’s own line of ice cream based on many of their well known pastry treats.

Not only are Twinkies and Sno-Balls ice cream available but their popular CupCakes and DingDongs are as well. But it’s only for a limited time and available in limited stores. The ice cream will be exclusive to Dollar General locations beginning in February until May.

Our biggest question is why isn’t this going to be forever??