Twinkies Ice Cream Is Officially Now A Thing

January 26, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, DingDongs, Dollar general, Hostess, Ice Cream, new, Twinkies

Well it’s about to become a lot harder for many of us who are trying to stay in shape or get into better shape this year.

Hostess just rolled out it’s own line of ice cream based on many of their well known pastry treats.

Not only are Twinkies and Sno-Balls ice cream available but their popular CupCakes and DingDongs are as well.  But it’s only for a limited time and available in limited stores.  The ice cream will be exclusive to Dollar General locations beginning in February until May.

Our biggest question is why isn’t this going to be forever??

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live