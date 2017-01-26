Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again During Performance Art Piece

Shia LaBeaouf was arrested once again after an altercation in the middle of his performance art piece “He Will Not Divide Us.” LeBeaouf reportedly grabbed another man’s scarf and scratched his face for comments he made towards the 30-year-old.

#NOW: Actor/activist Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) released from custody after arrest for assaulting pro-trump support at Queens protest. pic.twitter.com/RsuT3kp4yb — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) January 26, 2017

The art piece features a camera mounted outside New York’s Museum of the Moving Image where passers are encouraged to say “He will not divide us” as many times as they wish. LaBeouf has only referred to the project as “anti-division,” although it began on Inaguration Day, and he has plans to leave it up the duration of Trump’s presidency.

Video posted to the project’s official Twitter page show NYPD approaching the actor after the incident.

Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on livestream after an allegedly attacking Neo-Nazis #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/uQ81TyyZQM — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017

