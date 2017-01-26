Roadblock Turns into Rare Sighting

January 26, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: 18 lions, africa, lion feeding, lions, road block

What caused this roadblock you ask? Just 18 lions feeding on a buffalo.

Tourists at the Kruger National park were in for quite the surprise when they encountered the roadblock. The Kruger National park in Africa is a  7,500-square-mile game reserve and is home to buffalo, elephants, leopards, lions and rhinos. It is very uncommon to see so many lions at once, especially in the middle of street. Traffic was at a standstill for the longest time but by standers and tourists took the traffic jam as an opportunity to take pictures and video of the rare lion feeding.

Talk about a lion sighting!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live