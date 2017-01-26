Roadblock Turns into Rare Sighting

What caused this roadblock you ask? Just 18 lions feeding on a buffalo.

Tourists at the Kruger National park were in for quite the surprise when they encountered the roadblock. The Kruger National park in Africa is a 7,500-square-mile game reserve and is home to buffalo, elephants, leopards, lions and rhinos. It is very uncommon to see so many lions at once, especially in the middle of street. Traffic was at a standstill for the longest time but by standers and tourists took the traffic jam as an opportunity to take pictures and video of the rare lion feeding.

Talk about a lion sighting!