Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgaren Songs Featured on ‘Singles’ Reissue

By Jon Wiederhorn

Previously unreleased songs by Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and Mudhoney will be featured on an upcoming two-disc deluxe reissue of the 1992 Singles soundtrack. The album, which comes out May 19, will include numerous songs that weren’t on the original 13-track album.

They include Cornell’s 1992 four-song EP, Poncier, which was named after Matt Dillon’s character in the movie, Cliff Poncier, reports Rolling Stone. That EP features an early version of the Soundgarden hit “Spoonman.”

The Singles reissue will also include “Touch Me I’m Dick,” by the movie’s Dillon-fronted grunge outfit Citizen Dick, whose members included Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament. The track is a spin-off of the Mudhoney cut “Touch Me I’m Sick.” A previously unreleased version of that band’s “Overblown” is also included.

Singles was a film by Cameron Crowe — a cultural time capsule — that captured the Seattle music scene of the early ’90s. The soundtrack sold two million copies largely because it featured otherwise unavailable tracks by Alice in Chains (“Would?”) and Pearl Jam (“Breath” and “State of Love and Trust”). The album also included a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “The Battle of Evermore” by the Lovemongers, a project featuring Heart members Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One

1. Alice in Chains – “Would?”

2. Pearl Jam – “Breath”

3. Chris Cornell – “Seasons”

4. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart”

5. The Lovemongers – “Battle of Evermore’

6. Mother Love Bone – “Chloe Dancer”/”Crown of Thorns”

7. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual”

8. Pearl Jam – “State of Love and Trust”

9. Mudhoney- “Overblown”

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody”

11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – “May This Be Love”

12. Screaming Trees – “Nearly Lost You”

13. Smashing Pumpkins – “Drown”

Disc Two

1. Citizen Dick – “Touch Me I’m Dick” (first time on CD)

2. Chris Cornell – “Nowhere but You” (Poncier)

3. Chris Cornell – “Spoon Man” (Poncier)

4. Chris Cornell – “Flutter Girl” (Poncier)

5. Chris Cornell – “Missing” (Poncier) (first time on CD)

6. Alice In Chains – “Would?” (live) – (first time on CD)

7. Alice In Chains – “It Ain’t Like That” (live) – (first time on CD)

8. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual” (live) – (first time on CD)

9. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart” (acoustic) – (first time on CD)

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody” (score acoustic) – (previously unreleased)

11. Mudhoney – “Overblown” (demo) – (previously unreleased)

12. Truly – “Heart and Lungs”

13. Blood Circus – “Six Foot Under”

4. Mike McCready – “Singles Blues 1” (previously unreleased)

15. Paul Westerberg – “Blue Heart” (previously unreleased)

16. Paul Westerberg – “Lost in Emily’s Words” (previously unreleased)

17. Chris Cornell – “Ferry Boat #3” (previously unreleased)

18. Chris Cornell – “Score Piece #4” (previously unreleased)