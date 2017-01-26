McDonald’s Testing Out Big Mac ATM In Boston

We’ve already seen the introduction of the world’s first Pizza ATM, and for one town in Boston, they will see the rise of a brand new fast food ATM.

For one day only, Boston will be home to the world’s first Big Mac ATM. On January 31st, only from 11am to 2pm, customers can approach the touch screen machine and select one of three sizes of Big Mac.

Say what?! A Big Mac ATM machine, where you can order real Big Macs, is coming to the Pru/Copley on January 31st. https://t.co/fjMZcrLpr7 pic.twitter.com/MGRxplpsRI — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 24, 2017

Vincent Spadea, a local McDonald’s operator, could not divulge how the machine actually works, but he told Metro that “fresh Macs will be constantly loaded into the machine to ensure a high quality experience.”

The Big Macs will be dispensed for free, as long as participants tweet out their experiences.

If you’re headed to Boston at the end of the month, the ATM will be located in Kenmore Square.

Via Fortune