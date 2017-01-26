Longtime U2 Stage Designer on ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour 2017

No doubt longtime stage designer for U2 and tour mate, Willie Williams has been an integral part of U2’s success. Had the group and Williams never crossed paths, their career could’ve panned out way differently. Set director, Willie Williams, has been creating stages for U2 as far back as 35 years ago during the October tour in 1982. As U2’s popularity rose exponentially so did Willie’s ability to create even more elaborate stage designs. Williams has been responsible for the multimedia overload of 1992-1993’s Zoo TV Tour, 1997-1998’s PopMart, Elevation Tour in 2001, and Vertigo 2005-2006.

Williams is also very well known for creating the biggest stage in rock history for U2 360° in 2009.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Williams is asked whether staging for the next leg of Innocence + Experience Tour will be any similar to the staging in the past in which he responded with, “That was always the plan, of course. But it was going to follow within months originally, where now it will be two years later. There will be all sorts of compelling reasons to keep the same staging since I feel like we only scratched the surface of what we could do with that. But two years will have gone by and the world is an entirely different place. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”