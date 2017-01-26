Dallas Mavericks Could Be Getting A New Training Facility And Arena

Mark Cuban has just won big with the Dallas city council.
City council approved development of a sub-district in the Design District of Dallas that would include a new practice facility for the Mavericks. This will also bring the possibility of a new arena at some point in the future.
The Mavs’ lease at the American Airlines Center ends in about 13 years, and Cuban wants a new arena because according to him all the new retail and residential construction in Victory Park is reducing what’s available for game attendees.