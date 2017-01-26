Dallas Mavericks Could Be Getting A New Training Facility And Arena

January 26, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, approval, city council, Dallas, Dallas Design District, development, DFW, Mark Cuban, Mavericks, new arena

Mark Cuban has just won big with the Dallas city council.

City council approved development of a sub-district in the Design District of Dallas that would include a new practice facility for the Mavericks.  This will also bring the possibility of a new arena at some point in the future.

The Mavs’ lease at the American Airlines Center ends in about 13 years, and Cuban wants a new arena because according to him all the new retail and residential construction in Victory Park is reducing what’s available for game attendees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live