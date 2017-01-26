Chick-Fil-A To Offer Free Sandwiches In Dallas Today!

The heavens have smiled down on all of us today as Chick-fil-A will be offering free chicken sandwiches to Dallas residents today, and you don’t even have to get off your couch.

Today only from 11am to 9pm, Dallas residents can use the food delivery app Favor where there will be a banner that reads “Free Chick-fil-A.” Users can click on that banner, and depending on if they live in the designated delivery zone, they can receive a free sandwich, only having to pay the delivery fee of $3 as well as tipping the driver.

Users don’t have to limit their orders to just sandwiches either, but any other items will cost the full price. While orders are sure to come in by the thousands, there is no fine print that reads “while supplies last,” which hopefully means there will be enough chicken sandwiches for all!

Via Guide Live