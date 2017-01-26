Cab Driver Mentions He is a John Elway Fan, Finds Out He is driving Him

Just a normal day for cab driver for Sam Snow, who happens to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and John Elway superfan.

Unaware of who he is driving, Snow is asked by the passengers who his top quarter back are, snows response “Elway as no. 1, Tom Brady no. 2, and Ben Roethlisberger at no. 3.” They then asked if he would recognize John in person, Snow turns around stunned “Oh, come on man, are you serious?” Elway was attending the inauguration in D.C and was in need of a ride to the capital.

Sometimes you never know who your driving around with.