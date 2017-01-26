Cab Driver Mentions He is a John Elway Fan, Finds Out He is driving Him

January 26, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: broncos, cab driver, John Elway, Pittsburgh, Steelers, Surprise

Just a normal day for cab driver for Sam Snow, who happens to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and John Elway superfan.

Unaware of who he is driving, Snow is asked by the passengers who his top quarter back are, snows response “Elway as no. 1, Tom Brady no. 2, and Ben Roethlisberger at no. 3.” They then asked if he would recognize John in person, Snow turns around stunned “Oh, come on man, are you serious?” Elway was attending the inauguration in D.C and was in need of a ride to the capital.

Sometimes you never know who your driving around with.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live