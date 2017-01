If you caught yourself thinking “why are they so many cute animals in my news feed today?”

Well here’s why. Today the National Zoo tweeted out a photo of their newest addition, a grey seal pup that was born over the weekend. For some reason that sparked the #CuteAnimalTweetOff and all of the nations zoo participated. Here are a few cute animals from all over, comment your favorite ones.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Even the the Dallas zoo contributed to the cuteness.

We just don't want the #cuteanimaltweetoff to end. In honor of our baby #chimp's birthday, we're going to make your Thursday shine. pic.twitter.com/rqZoLsRS8Q — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 26, 2017