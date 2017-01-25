Video OF First Lady Looking Petrified Sparks #FreeMelania Hashtag

January 25, 2017 11:18 AM
Is Melania Trump being held hostage? Yeah, probably not, but that doesn’t mean the conspiracy theorist aren’t doing their best to make you think the First Lady is ready to bail on Trump.

A video of first lady Melania Trump looking somber is making the rounds and social media, and has promoted the hastag #FreeMelania.

In the video, you can see the first lady smiling while her husband talks to her during the inauguration, but as soon as he turns around, her smile disappears. Maybe the had a fight the night before, or maybe she just didn’t get a joke he was saying, her shoes were hurting, who knows, of course there is no audio, so we will never know what Trump said that caused that face.

Either way, twitter’s reactions to the video are pretty funny.

 

 

 

 

 

