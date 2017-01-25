VIDEO: Jon Bon Jovi Leads Patriots Fans In Sing-Along

January 25, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: bill belichick, Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, Patriots, Super Bowl, super bowl LI

Super Bowl LI is just around the corner, and apart from heading to the Big Game, Patriots fans got an extra treat, when avid sports fan, Jon Bon Jovi, lead them in a sing-along of “Livin’ On A Parayer” this past weekend.

“I’ve heard him play that song dozens of times, but he had the place rocking, maybe a little more than we did. Yeah, pretty impressive. He’s a great friend, been a great friend for a long time all the way back into the ’80s. We’ve shared a lot of great moments together, including the 1990 Super Bowl [with the Giants] in Tampa where he was in the locker room after the game still taking crazy pictures and stuff like that; great memories from there. It was great to have Jon here and I always appreciate his great support. It was quite a moment, one that you usually don’t see at a professional football game,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a press conference about the sing-along.

 

