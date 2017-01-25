UK Postal Service Honors David Bowie With Unique Stamp Collection

January 25, 2017 11:09 AM
Here’s a unique way to honor the legend Bowie himself. UK postal service, Royal Mail, is set to issue ten special edition stamps in honor of David Bowie, who would’ve been 70 this month. Six of the ten stamps will be classic Bowie album covers from Heroes to Hunky Dory to Aladdin Sane. The other four stamps will be the late icon performing live across four decades from 1973’s The Ziggy Stardust Tour to 2004’s A Reality Tour.

These stamps will be relased March 14th. According to Royal Mail, this is the first time it has dedicated an entire collection to an individual artist or cultural figure before. The only other artists to have been honored by Royal Mail with dedicated stamp collections are The Beatles (2010) and Pink Floyd (2015).

 

