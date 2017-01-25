Royal Mail Announces line of David Bowie Stamps

In keeping the memory of the late David Bowie alive, The Royal Mail has decided to make a special line of David Bowie Stamps.

Philip Parker from The Royal Mail said ‘For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.” It only makes sense to give the late rock star his on stamp, The Royal Mail has already made stamps of both Pink Floyd and The Beatles. Only 10 types of stamps and being made and will feature the cover art of Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory, Earthlings, Blackstar, Heroes, and Let’s Dance. The other four will feature the artist preforming during his most famous tours the Ziggy Stardust Tour, the Stage Tour, the Serious Moonlight Tour, and A Reality Tour.

These stamps are now available for pre-order Here and will be available in the UK on March 14th.