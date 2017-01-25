Red Panda Goes Missing at Virginia Zoo

January 25, 2017 11:26 PM
Local authorities are looking for a 19 month old red panda named Sunny.

The Panda was last seen in her enclosure on Monday according to the zoo staff and was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday morning. Officials have been searching the zoo grounds for Sunny the red panda. According to the zoo, the Norfolk police department are using a geothermal camera to search the property. Red pandas are classified as an endangered species.

In the case of sunny leaving the premises, officials have advised residents to be on the alert and are asked to call the Virginia zoo.

