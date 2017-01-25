Radio Station In Texarkana Has Banned All Madonna Music

A radio station in Texarkana has banned playing any songs from pop star Madonna after her controversial statement about blowing up the White House during the women’s march over the weekend.

HITS 105 said they will be removing Madonna songs from their programming “indefinitely”. “In addition to ‘F-bombs’ in her speech, Madonna talked about how upset the election results had made her including her now infamous…’Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,’ comments,” HITS 105 said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Their general manager, Terry Thomas, added “banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments.”