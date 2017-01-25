LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Cash!

January 25, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, animal rescue, Cash, Dog of the Week, dog rescue, lab, Labrador, Labrador Retriever, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, Pet of the Week, Puppy, stray, Stray Dog, yellow lab

Meet Cash!  He was found stray and brought into a Texas shelter where he waited for someone to save him.  After his foster mom saw his picture, he was quickly brought into the LHS adoption program.

 

Cash is a 1 year old, 70 lb. Lab mix with a sweet, loving disposition.  He’s a big, goofy boy with a heart of gold!  He is in a home with 2 personal dogs, other foster dogs, and a cat.

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

He would do great with older kids as he still has a lot of puppy energy.  He also loves to play with toys.  Cash is such a wonderful boy and is eager to please!

thumbnail dsc 9217 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Cash!

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 He is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccines and heartworm negative.  He is also crate and house trained.

Cash, LHS, Legacy Humane Society

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you are interested in meeting this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application at http://www.legacyhumanesociety.org/adoption-application/ and we will contact you asap about the status of your application.

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live