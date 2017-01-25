LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Cash!

Meet Cash! He was found stray and brought into a Texas shelter where he waited for someone to save him. After his foster mom saw his picture, he was quickly brought into the LHS adoption program.

Cash is a 1 year old, 70 lb. Lab mix with a sweet, loving disposition. He’s a big, goofy boy with a heart of gold! He is in a home with 2 personal dogs, other foster dogs, and a cat.

He would do great with older kids as he still has a lot of puppy energy. He also loves to play with toys. Cash is such a wonderful boy and is eager to please!

He is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccines and heartworm negative. He is also crate and house trained.

If you are interested in meeting this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application at http://www.legacyhumanesociety.org/adoption-application/ and we will contact you asap about the status of your application.

