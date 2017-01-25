Jennifer Lopez’s Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Is Denied

Jennifer Lopez recently requested a temporary restraining order she has in place against an alleged stalker, denied to be made permanent.

A judge dismissed the singer’s case Tuesday due to lack of prosecution.

The celeb’s lawyers obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this month against the 64-year-old man named Tim McLanahan from Washington State. The order also granted protection for her 8-year-old twins Max and Emme and was valid until Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017 .

In the original filing, a member of her security team described McLanahan as a “transient” who is “always on the move” and has a history of violence.

Lopez stated in the file that she does not know the man. A member of her security team said McLanahan drove to the singer’s property on Aug. 31, 2016 demanding to see her. Security said police were called and arrested him after he declined orders to leave and that a restraining order was issued and later expired. He was arrested that day and released the day after.

A member of her security team said that since that time, the alleged stalker sent Lopez flowers, telling her to “get better,” even though she was not ill. Security said the actress/singer feared he would come by her property again and that she is “also fearful for her children.”