Jennifer Lopez’s Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Is Denied

January 25, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, denial, Jennifer Lopez, Restraining Order, stalker

Jennifer Lopez recently requested a temporary restraining order she has in place against an alleged stalker, denied to be made permanent.

A judge dismissed the singer’s case Tuesday due to lack of prosecution.

The celeb’s lawyers obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this month against the 64-year-old man named Tim McLanahan from Washington State.  The order also granted protection for her 8-year-old twins Max and Emme and was valid until Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017 .

In the original filing, a member of her security team described McLanahan as a “transient” who is “always on the move” and has a history of violence.

Lopez stated in the file that she does not know the man.  A member of her security team said McLanahan drove to the singer’s property on Aug. 31, 2016 demanding to see her. Security said police were called and arrested him after he declined orders to leave and that a restraining order was issued and later expired.  He was arrested that day and released the day after.

A member of her security team said that since that time, the alleged stalker sent Lopez flowers, telling her to “get better,” even though she was not ill. Security said the actress/singer feared he would come by her property again and that she is “also fearful for her children.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live