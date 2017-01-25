How Mary Tyler Moore Shaped Feminism in Showbiz

January 25, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Actress, Mary Tyle Moore

During a week where feminism has been at the forefront, it is an irony to lose such an icon. It has just been reported that feminist actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed at the age of 80 in a Connecticut hospital, and we can’t help but take a look back at some of the most prominent moments of Moore’s career that shaped feminism and introduced progressiveness in both showbiz and the workforce.

One of the first roles Moore played was Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show.  She provided the perfect comic hysteria of a housewife alongside her husband Dick Van Dyke. She won two Emmy awards for her performance on the show.

Moore, remembered as Mary Richards on the CBS hit sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, became a source of ingenuity and humor in the office, but was notably remembered as a consolation to widespread anxieties about women in the work force at that time. The real-life Mary also commanded just as much respect. Director and friend, Alan Rafkin, recalled Moore in his autobiography, ” “She was the boss, and although you weren’t always wedded to doing things exactly her way, you never forgot for a second that she was in charge.”

Not only did Moore continuously incorporate feminism in her roles throughout her career, she was also an advocate for animal rights. She became an outspoken advocate and found Broadway Barks 15, an annual adoption event in New York City.

In the famous words of Mary Tyler Moore, “You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you.” Here’s to a woman that introduced a new vision to womanhood in the ’60s and ’70s and inspired many reminding them that self-fulfillment was key to happiness. Moore wasn’t just an icon, she blazed an trail for women through her actions.

 

 

Yazz Martinez

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live