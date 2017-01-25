How Mary Tyler Moore Shaped Feminism in Showbiz

During a week where feminism has been at the forefront, it is an irony to lose such an icon. It has just been reported that feminist actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed at the age of 80 in a Connecticut hospital, and we can’t help but take a look back at some of the most prominent moments of Moore’s career that shaped feminism and introduced progressiveness in both showbiz and the workforce.

One of the first roles Moore played was Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She provided the perfect comic hysteria of a housewife alongside her husband Dick Van Dyke. She won two Emmy awards for her performance on the show.

Moore, remembered as Mary Richards on the CBS hit sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, became a source of ingenuity and humor in the office, but was notably remembered as a consolation to widespread anxieties about women in the work force at that time. The real-life Mary also commanded just as much respect. Director and friend, Alan Rafkin, recalled Moore in his autobiography, ” “She was the boss, and although you weren’t always wedded to doing things exactly her way, you never forgot for a second that she was in charge.”

Not only did Moore continuously incorporate feminism in her roles throughout her career, she was also an advocate for animal rights. She became an outspoken advocate and found Broadway Barks 15, an annual adoption event in New York City.

In the famous words of Mary Tyler Moore, “You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you.” Here’s to a woman that introduced a new vision to womanhood in the ’60s and ’70s and inspired many reminding them that self-fulfillment was key to happiness. Moore wasn’t just an icon, she blazed an trail for women through her actions.

