Here Are the Top Ten Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

Whether you’re a football fanatic or can’t even name one of the two teams playing, one thing is for sure: the Super Bowl commercials are always epic. They’re one of the best parts and sometimes they even make Super Bowl history.

As millions will be spent in creating the new best Super Bowl commercial, we take a look back at the top ten best Super Bowl commercials of all time:

1. Pepsi’s “Your Cheating Heart” (1996)

The man who thought no one was watching him take a nice cold Pepsi out of the fridge left him with a far bigger mess than just cans rolling across the floor.

2. Coca-Cola’s “Mean Joe Green” (1979)

Known for his moniker acquire during his time as football player for North Texas State University, Joe Green is likely to be remember for this sentimental gem for Coke.

3. McDonald’s “The Showdown” (1993)

This commercial will always be legendary! Larry Bird and Michael Jordan duke it out for a McDonald’s lunch.

4. Reebok’s “Office Linebacker with Terry Tate” (2003)

Terry Tate brings order to the office at his “new job” and leaves us to our fantasies wondering what would happen if tackling became the new office protocol.

5. Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?” (1984)

This ad is as funny now as it was twenty years ago and impressively still relevant. Nothing beats watching these ladies discuss beef and buns.

6. Snickers featuring Betty White (2010)

Super Bowl commercials wouldn’t be without the Betty White. Here, she complains to a guy in his 20’s, following the Snickers tagline, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

7. Apple’s “Introducing Macintosh” (1984)

Ironic as it seems now, this 1984 inspired Apple commercial introducing Macintosh is unforgettable.

8. Wix.com’s “It’s That Easy” (2015)

Some of our all-time favorite NFL players get a little help with new business ventures and websites from Wix.com making this commercial a quick legend!

9. Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

Impressive film effects and humor made this ad nothing short of a Super Bowl commercial to remember.

10. Volkswagen’s“The Force” (2011)

Almost famous as Star Wars itself, a tiny Darth Vader struggles to find the force and turn on the Jetta. With a little help from dad, this tiny victory made the list for most adorable Super Bowl commercials out there.