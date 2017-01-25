2 Tribesmen Catch 14 Pythons in 2 Weeks While in Florida

For years now the state of Florida has seen an alarming growth of pythons in the Everglades.

Now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are hoping to learn new and more extensive methods from 2 tribesmen from India. Masi Sadaiyan and Vadivel Gopal are a pair of expert snake-hunters from Irula India. Back in 2016 over 1,000 hunters caught 106 pythons in a months time, mean while the 2 have caught 14 in two weeks time. The difference is quite noticeable to local officials, one of the pythons measured in at 16 feet long, according to a local news station.

While locals typically check the roads and levees, the two lookout for the sparkle of snakeskin in the brush and head straight for the think Burma brush. The two men have impressed local officials with their ability to correctly predict the size and sex of the snake.