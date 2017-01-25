2 Tribesmen Catch 14 Pythons in 2 Weeks While in Florida

January 25, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: 14 snakes, 2 men, 2 weeks, Florida, pythons

For years now the state of Florida has seen an alarming growth of pythons in the Everglades.

Now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are hoping to learn new  and more extensive methods from 2 tribesmen from India. Masi Sadaiyan and Vadivel Gopal are a pair of expert snake-hunters from Irula India. Back in 2016 over 1,000 hunters caught 106 pythons in a months time, mean while the 2 have caught 14 in two weeks time. The difference is quite noticeable to local officials, one of the pythons measured in at 16 feet long, according to a local news station.

While locals typically check the roads and levees, the two lookout for the sparkle of snakeskin in the brush and head straight for the think Burma brush. The two men have impressed local officials with their ability to correctly predict the size and sex of the snake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live