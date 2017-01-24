Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Punched Man In The Face At Inaugural Ball

It’s being reported that during the President’s Inaugural Ball, Kellyanne Conway may have possibly punched a man in the face.

An anonymous attendee said that Conway got in the middle of a fight between two men at the exclusive event that night. The eyewitness said that she, “apparently punched one of them in the face with closed fists at least three times” when the two guys did not cease their scuffle.

The reason for the fight is yet to be known and a spokesperson for the President did not respond when asked for a comment.

Fox Business reporter Chris Gasparino went on Facebook Monday, Jan. 23, to offer some more insight on the alleged fight at the black-tie event.

“Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys,” he wrote.

Gasparino added: “Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. … Now I know why Trump hired her.”