Texas Native and Gucci Designer Tom Ford Gets Oscar Nomination

Austin native Tom Ford is definitely a modern day Renaissance man. The 55 year old has ruled fashion as the creative directors for both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, then later with his own label, Tom Ford. Then, in 2005, Ford started a production company, Fade to Black, and made his directorial debut with A Single Man.

A Single Man was a huge success and proved that Ford’s talents weren’t limited to the fashion houses. Colin Firth won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a leading role and was nominated for a Golden Globe and the Best Actor Oscar. Julianne Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. At the Independent Spirit Awards, A Single Man was nominated for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay.

Now, Ford is in the spotlight again for Nocturnal Animals. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and has now made headlines for garnering an Oscar nomination for Michael Shannon in the Best Supporting Actor category. Shannon plays a Texas sheriff entangled in a small town mystery.

