Stephen Colbert Tapped To Host 2017 Emmy Awards

CBS announced yesterday that Late Show host Stephen Colbert will be the host of the 69th Emmy Awards.

CBS’ Jack Sussman said in a statement, “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert hosted the 39th Kennedy Center honors last year, which also aired on CBS, along with a live election special on CBS’ cable sibling Showtime. With Colbert hosting, viewers can be sure to expect a myriad of political jokes during awards show. At last years Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel made numerous jokes aimed at then presidential candidate Donald Trump, and at this year’s Golden Globes, Meryl Streep gave a noted speech criticizing the Trump administration during her acceptance of the Cecil Be. DeMille Award.

Colbert himself won an Emmy as host of Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report.

The show is schedule to air September 17th, and the nominations will be announced July 13th.

