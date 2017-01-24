‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ Getting A Reboot Series For Netflix

January 24, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Bravo, Netflix, new, original, queer eye for the straight guy, Reality TV, Series, shows

For the first time Netflix is getting into the Reality TV game.  They’ve produced original dramas and sitcoms, but now they are in the works of rebooting a reality show favorite Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The streaming mega-power has ordered an eight-episode re-imagining of the Bravo series, with production set to begin this spring. However, the new show will have a bit of a different mission than just taking America’s straight men from looking dull to fab. This time they’ll be attempting to “turn red states pink.”

The official Netflix logline reads: “In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer. The Emmy Award winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink…one makeover at a time.”

Casting is currently underway for the new group but there have been confirmations that Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia may also have some involvement in the show.

