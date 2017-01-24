Paris Jackson Says Her Dad Was Murdered

Paris Jackson has recently come out and made claims that her late father and pop icon Michael Jackson was actually murdered.

The 18 year old opened up to Rolling Stone Magazine saying, “Because it’s obvious,” she says. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bull—-, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bull—-.”

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she adds. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

And of course she wants justice for her father. “I definitely do, but it’s a chess game,” she says. “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”