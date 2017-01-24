Keller Mystery Graffiti Art Is So Beloved Officials Want More!

The city of Keller has a mystery grafitti artist and the paintings are so good, “Parks Manager Gary Davis says he doesn’t have the heart to paint over it.” Earlier in January, the painting of a doe appeared on the wall under Bear Creek Parkway along the Keller Trail system.

Last week, an armadillo appeared alongside the deer, and Friday, the animals were joined by a bird. The city’s Facebook page has asked the artist to get in touch so that an entire mural can be commissioned and for the surface to be better prepared for the paint.

This is the first time in the city’s history that graffiti art has not been painted over. While some people argue that allowing one person to paint graffiti encourages others to get out their brushes, the city has said, “Just as a police officer has discretion in giving a speeder a ticket or not, … the city is doing the same in this case.”

Still others prefer that the artist’s identity remains a mystery. It’s a very romantic notion indeed! Dallas Morning News has pics of the paintings.

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.