Justin Timberlake Honored To Be Nominated For Academy Award

Oscar nominations have been officially released and out of some of those lucky enough to be nominated was Justin Timberlake for best original song “Can’t stop the feeling” that appeared in the animated film Trolls.

After finding out about his Oscar nom, the singer took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is the 41st song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also be nominated for an Oscar. The song joins a list of iconic soundtrack tunes including Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from 1997’s Titanic and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from 1984’s The Woman in Red.