Girl From “The Ring” Scares Customers As They Shop For New TVs (Video)

Paramount Pictures has just released a fun little prank video to promote its new release Rings, the third picture in The Ring franchise.

When unsuspecting customers are distracted by a wall of televisions, Samara, like in the movies, crawls out from behind a screen, and does what she does best.

Rings follows the plot of the previous two films, where a mysterious video tape causes all who watch it to die seven days after it is viewed.

The film stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, and Vincent D’Onofrio, and arrives in theaters February 3.

Via EW