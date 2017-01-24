Erin Andrews Reveals Battle with Cervical Cancer

January 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Cancer, cervical cancer, Dancing with the Stars, DWTS, Erin Andrews, NFL

Fox Sports sideline reporter and Dancing With the Stars co-host, Erin Andrews, has revealed her recent battle with cervical cancer.  The 38 year old underwent surgery on October 11 and returned to the NFL sidelines 5 days later.  Andrews’s doctor suggested she take more time to recover, but “sports were my escape,” she said.

November 1, Andrews underwent a second procedure, after which she received the good news that radiation and chemotherapy would not be necessary.  Get those check-ups ladies, things may have turned out differently for Erin if she hadn’t received treatment so early.

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live