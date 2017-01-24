Erin Andrews Reveals Battle with Cervical Cancer

Fox Sports sideline reporter and Dancing With the Stars co-host, Erin Andrews, has revealed her recent battle with cervical cancer. The 38 year old underwent surgery on October 11 and returned to the NFL sidelines 5 days later. Andrews’s doctor suggested she take more time to recover, but “sports were my escape,” she said.
November 1, Andrews underwent a second procedure, after which she received the good news that radiation and chemotherapy would not be necessary. Get those check-ups ladies, things may have turned out differently for Erin if she hadn’t received treatment so early.