Dez Bryant Buys Entire Display Table Of Food For Rescue Dogs

Over the weekend, Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant made sure a group of rescue dogs at PetSmart Southlake would not go hungry. Bryant bough an entire display table of food for the pups according to Lost Paws Rescue of Texas.

Bryant has proven to be incredibly charitable. Last December, he signed a video game for an 11-year-old fan who called him his best friend, and a few years back, he bought group of people at a Dallas Walmart Playstation 4 consoles.

Karma was definitely on the side of Bryant’s as well. Soon after he bought the doggies some food, he was named to his third career Pro Bowl!

Congrats, Dez! @dezbryant replaces Julio Jones on the NFC Pro Bowl roster, making that 7 @dallascowboys Pro-Bowlers! A photo posted by WFAA-TV (@wfaa8) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Via WFAA