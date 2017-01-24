Dennis Quaid Speaks Out Regarding ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Controversy

January 24, 2017 9:22 PM
Dennis Quaid has finally opened up about the controversial video that has been shared, depicting animal abuse during the filming of “A Dog’s Purpose.”

The actor explained in an interview, that he believes no animals were harmed during the making of the film.

“I never saw any abuse of any animal. If there had been, I would have walked,” Dennis said.

He explained, that the video doesn’t tell the full story. He also says it has been edited and manipulated in order to fit their agenda. “I think it’s a scam, to tell you the truth.”

He went on to reveal the reasons he feels so strongly about the film, recalling memories of his childhood where his dog seemed to be his only friend at times. “She went everywhere with me. She slept with me. She just knew my emotional state. We took care of each other and that’s what dogs do. They give you unconditional love.”

Dennis concluded, “That was towards the end of the day and I would not say, in real context, that the dog was frightened. The dog was acting like a dog who was kind of tired of taking a bath and was ready to get out. And, in fact, that’s what happened. They took the dog out.”

