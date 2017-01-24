‘Alternative Facts’ Pushes George Orwells ‘1984’ to Bestseller List Again

The book resurfaced on a bestseller list again almost seventy years after it was published. January 24, 2017 2:29 PM
If you didn’t tune in to NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired on Sunday, it clocked its biggest audience ever– 4.55 million viewers – for the first time in eight years. An interview between Chuck Todd and Trump’s new counselor, Kellyanne Conway ramped up the number of viewers discussing the delivery of “alternative facts” regarding size of the crowd that had attended Trump’s inauguration.

“Alternative facts” has been seen as a similar term in the famed dystopian novel 1984 by George Orwell called  “newspeak” —the official language — contains no negative terms. The objective of the fictional language is to eliminate personal thoughts by restricting expressiveness. As of this morning 1984, published in 1949, rose to No. 6 on Amazon’s bestseller list almost 70 years after it was published.

