4-Year-Old Girl And Dad Sing Amazing Duet

This might be the absolute cutest video we’ve seen this week. (Full disclosure, we’ve been avoiding cat videos in 2017. It was our New Year’s Resolution.) But this is 4-year Old Clair Ryann and her dad sitting on the couch singing the theme from the Toy Story movies “You’ve Got A Friend In Me”

You might have heard of Claire before. She burst onto the scene in February last year singing a Little Mermaid song that currently has almost 12-million views.

This duet just melts our heart though as she sings it with her dad.

We hope to see more of her in the future.