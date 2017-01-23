Trump Reportedly Paid Actors at First Presidential Campaign Speech

January 23, 2017 1:47 PM
Trump

Crowd size matters as we’ve heard this past weekend from the now president as he excoriated the media about the turnout size at the inauguration on Friday.  He and his press insisted that the audience for his inauguration was much larger than what the pictures indicated. He also talked constantly about how big the crowds were at his campaign rallies, where more facts seemed to be on his side.

While Trump’s campaign stated they did not hire any actors directly, which is true, it was shown that a contracting firm was paid and from there, a talent agency was hire to bring in actors to stand around during campaign speeches. Though Trump’s campaign was not penalized for this the information has now been provided to the public and is known due to a complaint filed by the American Democracy Legal Fund.

The complaint filed states, “…the available information indicates that the Committee retained Gotham as an event consultant, and Gotham, in turn, subcontracted with Extra Mile to provide extra administrative support at Trump’s announcement, including the provision of at least some of the rally crowd.” While Trump has since then attracted organic crowds, it was recently reported in Politico that during his first and only press conference as president-elect he had staffers clap and cheer during questions.

 

 

