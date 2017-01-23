The New Ryan Gosling Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Turned Out A Little Creepy

January 23, 2017 4:15 PM
Ryan Gosling may be one of Hollywood’s hot hunks but the wax statue of him at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is definitely NOT hunky at all.

The star’s new wax statue was unveiled in Berlin on Monday Jan. 23, 2017 and even though there is some resemblance, it came out a bit creepier than most people were expecting.  One feature that just doesn’t seem to work on wax is the actor’s signature goatee.  The figure wears a simple pair of brown slacks with a blue button down, which brings out the blue in his fake eyes.

All of this is odd considering the fact that in 2014, Tussauds in London unveiled their wax statue of Gosling and it was a spot on copy of him.

 

