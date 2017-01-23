Sting On Trump: “We Have To Be Optimistic, He’s Our President For The Next Four Years So Let’s Get Behind Him”

Sting is coming to Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie February 20th. He called in to talk with me about the concert, his time with the Police and how he feels about our new President.

First off, Sting was incredibly nice and answered all my questions without hesitation even when I brought up politics.

Of course Sting is almost as famous for his charities as he is for his vast music accomplishments. I wondered if he felt a little disappointed that Trump, who doesn’t necessarily believe in climate change, is now President of the United States and how that would affect his Rain Forest fund.

He said, “Climate change is very real. I imagine that the reality of geopolitics and the reality of climate change will temper the wilder instincts in the president. I’m hopeful that he will actually come good. We have to be optimistic. He’s our president for the next four years so let’s get behind him.”

We moved on to his upcoming concert. He said, “I’m here to showcase the new album, 57th & 9th and it’s very much a rock and roll record…that’ll be the centerpiece but of course, I’ll be playing my hits from the old days. I’ll be playing Roxanne and Every Breath You Take and things like that.”

I asked if he gets out on the town when he tours. Sting said, “When I come to Dallas, I usually visit my friend Don Henley who lives in the city but we don’t go out.” Can you imagine being a fly on the wall when those two powerhouses get together?!?

The Police’s song Every Breath You Take has been played over 13 million times. I asked how he felt about that. Sting said, “It’s an extraordinary statistic. I remember writing the song never imagining for a minute that it would have such success but I’m very grateful.”

I told Sting it was cool that The Police, a white reggae band with funny sounding album names became such a huge success. He said, “We did it our way. We toured America in a station wagon. The three of us shared the driving and loaded the gear in and out of small clubs and drove on to the next city and discovered America that way. Which I’m very grateful for. I think that kind of apprenticeship builds backbone. I don’t envy people who have sudden international stardom from television. I like the grind…putting the hours in.”

I asked about his childhood. Sting grew up on a dairy and said that “My mother was a very good piano player and my father was a singer and when they weren’t fighting they would perform together, which wasn’t very often.”

Believe it or not, Sting wasn’t happy during the height of The Police’s success. He said, “I realized that success in the world and happiness are two entirely different things. Happiness has to come from somewhere else, some inner strength. I found happiness in the interim.”

