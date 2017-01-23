Redhead Emojis Are On The Way!

The Emoji Subcommitte are finally going to respond to the constant request for redheaded emojis.

It's 2017 and there's still no redhead emoji — chelsea evans (@treethings) January 22, 2017

@AppleSupport is there seriously still no redhead emoji — Hannah Masi (@hannahrosemasi) January 20, 2017

Fear not redheads of the world, when Apple hosts next week’s Unicode Technical Committee meeting, rehdeads will be on the agenda. New emojis featuring red hair will most likely be created, as well as the option to add red hair to preexisting emojis including the runner, dancer, or facepalm.

However, no formal decision has been made yet whether to include redheaded emojis, but if the discussion next week goes well, then we should all expect the redhead option to appear in 2018 at the earliest.

You can check out a PDF of the proposal HERE!

Via Emojipedia