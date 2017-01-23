Phil Collins Daughter, Actress Lily Collins, Opens Up About Eating Disorder

January 23, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, anorexia, anorexia nervosa, bulimia, bulimia nervosa, disordered eating, Eating Disorder, Lily Collins, Phil Collins, Sundance, To The Bone

Phil Collins’s daughter, Lily, has opened up about her struggles with anorexia in conjunction with her new movie, To The Bone, which debuted at Sundance.  Lily, 27, plays a woman in seeks treatment for disordered eating, but for Lily, the role was especially poignant given her own history with anorexia nervosa.

Last year, Lily wrote a book and devoted a chapter to suffering from anorexia.  A week later, the script for To The Bone arrived.  Collins saw this as an opportunity from the universe to open the topic of conversation.  However, filming was a bit of a struggle.  Lily worked with a nutritionist to shed pounds for the role in a healthy manner, but said many emotions from her past were triggered.

However, in an Instagram post, Collins said going back to those emotions and portraying them so that she can help others has been “freeing.”

