Personal Trainer Launches First “Nude-ercise” Class; All Participants Are Completely Naked

Helen Smith is a fitness revolutionary in Britain. The 35-year-old former recruitment consultant leads an hour-long workout class where participants partake in jumping-jacks, sit-ups, push-ups and partner work, and are completely naked the entire time.

The class has been described as a “gentle boot-camp style exercise with partner games and teamwork’ suitable for all fitness levels.” Smith advocated naked exercise, explaining that “The main benefit of exercising naked is that you can really see what the instructor is doing in the exercises. For example, if you are doing a plank but wearing baggy exercise clothes, it is hard to tell if you have the correct form or not.” Plus, “You also don’t have to think about washing sweaty gym clothes after the class, and it’s a great way to celebrate the body.”

*WARNING” NSFW butts ahead! Proceed with caution!

So we are making the news! Thanks so much to everyone who made this happen! Slight mis-quote re 1st in Britain…..https://t.co/06fdIQ5X4S — Nude-ercise (@Nude_ercise) January 22, 2017

Smith runs a tight ship. Each person who wants to attend have to email Smith personally to pre-register, and if there is any hint of untowardness in the classes, the person responsible will be removed immediately.

Participants have cited how comfortable the classes were, and how Smith caters to members of all fitness levels and abilities, and once people shed the clothes, their self-consciousness about their bodies goes away.

