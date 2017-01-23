Personal Trainer Launches First “Nude-ercise” Class; All Participants Are Completely Naked

January 23, 2017 7:22 AM By JT
Filed Under: exercise, Fitness, naked, nude, training, Workout, yoga

Helen Smith is a fitness revolutionary in Britain.  The 35-year-old former recruitment consultant leads an hour-long workout class where participants partake in jumping-jacks, sit-ups, push-ups and partner work, and are completely naked the entire time.

The class has been described as a “gentle boot-camp style exercise with partner games and teamwork’ suitable for all fitness levels.”  Smith advocated naked exercise, explaining that “The main benefit of exercising naked is that you can really see what the instructor is doing in the exercises.  For example, if you are doing a plank but wearing baggy exercise clothes, it is hard to tell if you have the correct form or not.”  Plus, “You also don’t have to think about washing sweaty gym clothes after the class, and it’s a great way to celebrate the body.”

*WARNING”  NSFW butts ahead!  Proceed with caution!

 

 

Smith runs a tight ship.  Each person who wants to attend have to email Smith personally to pre-register, and if there is any hint of untowardness in the classes, the person responsible will be removed immediately.

Participants have cited how comfortable the classes were, and how Smith caters to members of all fitness levels and abilities, and once people shed the clothes, their self-consciousness about their bodies goes away.

More info about Nude-ercise can be found on their Facebook page!

Via Daily Mail

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live