OMG! Troy Aikman & Jay Z. Could Be Twins

January 23, 2017 11:08 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: former football player, Jay-Z, look-a-like, rapper, Troy Aikman, Twins

Warning. The image you are about to see will blow your mind.

Humor us for a second, think about Troy Aikman. Think about his face…what he looks like. Now, think about Jay Z. Think about the features of his face. Do Troy Aikman and Jay Z. look alike?

Troy Aikman looks like Jay Z?

Still don’t see the similarities? Then you haven’t seen this side by side comparison of the former football player and the rapper.

OMG! Their lips are the same. Their nose is the same. Their eyes are the same. Their hairlines even match up! This is crazy.

 

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live